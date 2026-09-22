George Lucas Confirms He Had “3 More Star Wars To Make” Before Retiring & Fans Are Divided

George Lucas’s decision to sell Star Wars to Disney in 2012 remains one of the most defining moments in the franchise’s history—and now, he’s hinted that things could have gone very differently. Prior to Disney’s acquisition of Star Wars, Star Wars movies and TV shows looked quite different. Of course, the franchise famously began with the original Star Wars trilogy, which many fans continue to see as the untouchable best movies of the franchise. Lucas’s prequels movies came several years later, with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace hitting theaters in 1999. Unfortunately, the prequels didn’t perform very well at the time, and while nostalgia has made them very popular now, Lucas and the stars of the films faced, at times, very heated backlash. The follow-up movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars and its spinoff series of the same name similarly experienced plenty of criticism. It’s therefore somewhat surprising just how common the belief now is that Disney ‘ruined’ the franchise, and it would have been better under Lucas’s direction.

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That isn’t to say that Lucas isn’t a brilliant filmmaker but rather to highlight that this sentiment seems directly in opposition with how many fans reacted to both the prequels and The Clone Wars. Nevertheless, this has been a pervasive idea, and it has especially applied to the Disney Star Wars sequel trilogy, which received even more backlash and criticism than the prequels did—Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in particular. It’s long been believed that Lucas’s sequel movies would have been far superior, and new comments from Lucas suggest this was very much on the table before he sold the property. Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning about the newly opened Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, the Star Wars creator explained, “I’m 82, so there is a limit. When I did [the museum], I decided to retire from making movies, which was a big deal because I had three more Star Wars to make, but I realized that I was running out of time, and I did want to make this museum.” These new comments have renewed conversations about whether Lucas’s sequels would have been better, and it’s clear that Star Wars fans are split.

Fans Can’t Agree on Whether Lucas’s Sequels Would Have Been Better

In response to the news that Lucas had apparently originally planned on making three more Star Wars movies (no doubt the sequels) before his retirement but ultimately decided not to, fans are once again arguing about what would have been the better outcome. In response to one X post about Lucas’s recent comments, replies have debated both signs, often with plenty of passion behind their stance. One commenter wrote, “I’d like to see the scripts. Or even the outline,” and another similarly said, “Nothing is stopping him from making those films as a producer.” However, on the other side, someone argued, “Creating a grand museum was a better decision than returning to the franchise he had created, where the fanbase was very outraged with him,” and another said, “To be honest, I don’t think the Sequel Trilogy would have been any better if George had decided to make them. He probably would’ve gotten the same reaction that the Prequels did.”

Fans are clearly divided, although unfortunately, the latter comment is probably true no matter which side one falls on. Whether or not Lucas’s movies would have been better is entirely speculative and, even had he made them, subjective, but it’s likely accurate that fans would have had a negative response similar to the one they had with the prequel trilogy. The Star Wars fanbase can, at times, have a bit of a grass is greener on the other side issue, and there seems to be very little that has ever lived up to the original trilogy, if anything has at all. Andor has perhaps come the closest. The truth is, though, Lucas’s sequels would probably have been subjected to the same treatment of countless other Star Wars projects, including those Lucas himself made after the prequels. Nevertheless, as some fans are pointing out, it would be cool to get a closer look at what those movies could have been, and now, with the museum, maybe that’s possible.