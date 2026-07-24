George Lucas’ Final Star Wars Project Will Finally Be Released, With a Major Catch

San Diego Comic Con has only just begun, so we are no doubt in for countless additional thrilling reveals and shocking announcements, but no one could have guessed that the con would confirm that George Lucas himself will release one final Star Wars project, 14 years after he sold the franchise to Disney. Yet, that is exactly what was just confirmed during the Lucas Museum panel this evening.

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Specifically, the never-released animated comedy series Star Wars Detours, co-created by George Lucas and Robot Chicken creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, will finally become available. However, that availability will be seriously limited. Rather than a streaming release or any broadly accessible debut, selections of Detours will be playing exclusively at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Even so, especially considering what an exciting, unusual project this was, this announcement is great news.

What Is Star Wars Detours?

Detours is a truly one-of-a-kind Star Wars project. While there have certainly been many funny moments in Star Wars movies and TV shows, it would definitely be a stretch to call any of these projects comedies, at least in the traditional sense. However, that is precisely what Detours is. In fact, the show has been described as a parody series, perhaps the closest to which we’ve come since are the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy projects.

Unfortunately, this show was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2012, just before Lucas sold the franchise to Disney, at which point the show was dropped for not fitting the House of Mouse’s vision for how that handoff should go. That was a blow to audiences who wanted to see the galaxy far, far away take a step into a new genre and even poke some fun at itself—something that many would have felt the franchise needed at the time, following the prequel trilogy.

It will be thrilling to find out what exactly this show would have comprised and how it would have navigated a satirical but, undoubtedly, still lighthearted and affectionate approach to the beloved franchise. It’s a shame that this won’t be available to more people, given that this will technically be George Lucas’ final Star Wars project and sounds like something that fans would love to see, perhaps now more than ever.

Yet, there’s something that feels very right about Lucas’ last Star Wars installment being available not on a media giant’s streaming platform but in the Lucas Museum. And, of course, there’s always a chance that it will become more widely available later on. After all, nobody thought that it would see the light of day, and then this shocking announcement came along. For any diehard Star Wars fans out there, though, if you want to catch some episodes of Detours, you’ll have to make the trip out to the museum.

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