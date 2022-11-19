George R.R. Martin Reveals The Ice Dragon Movie Is in the Works

A movie adaptation of George R.R. Martin's short story, The Ice Dragon is in the works. Martin announced the film during a promotional interview with Penguin Random House, noting that Warner Bros. Animation has purchased the rights to the story and the animated film will have a screen play written by David Anthony Durham. In his comments, Martin noted that the story is "primarily a kid's story" and that they hope to make the film a theatrical release to be seen in theaters.

"Some of you may know that I occasionally wrote other books that were not part of Westeros or that [story]," Martin said. "And one of them that I wrote way back in 1978 was a short story about a dragon, an ice dragon, and it's called The Ice Dragon. Just a short story, as I said. It's primarily a kid's story, but we are going to make that [into a movie]. Warner Bros. Animation has purchased the rights to it, and we're going to expand it to a fully animated film… a theatrical film, we hope, to be released in motion a motion picture palace near you, and David Anthony Durham will be writing the screenplay. And he better do a good job!"

While fans of Martin's work will be excited that another of his stories is being adapted, fans are still curious about the status of the next novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire series upon which Game of Thrones is based and, as of this article's writing, there is no timeline for that. The novel, The Winds of Winter, is not yet complete, though Martin did have a promising update for fans in October.

"It's a big book, I've said that before. It's a challenging book. It's probably gonna be a larger book than any of the previous volumes in the series," Martin said. "Dance With Dragons and Storm of Swords are the two largest books in the series, they were both about 1500 manuscript pages. I think this one is going to be longer than that by the time I'm finished with it, and I think I'm about three-quarters of the way done, maybe? But that's not 100 percent done so I have to continue to work on it."

He continued, "And of course, then there's the issue here of my friends at Random House, when I deliver this monstrous book that will be as big as a dragon. Are they going to try to make me it in two? We'll find out about that, but first I have to finish it, I have to get it all done."

