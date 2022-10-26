Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Has Promising Winds of Winter Update

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has a new update about the sixth book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter, and it's a promising one. During a livestream for publisher Penguin Random House (via Gizmodo), Martin revealed that he is about three-quarters of the way done with the novel, though he also reminded fans that even when the writing's done there is still a lot of work that has to happen before the book arrives in reader's hands.

"It's a big book, I've said that before. It's a challenging book. It's probably gonna be a larger book than any of the previous volumes in the series," Martin said. "Dance With Dragons and Storm of Swords are the two largest books in the series, they were both about 1500 manuscript pages. I think this one is going to be longer than that by the time I'm finished with it and I think I'm about three-quarters of the way done, maybe? But that's not 100 percent done so I have to continue to work on it."

He continued, "And of course, then there's the issue here of my friends at Random House, when I deliver this monstrous book that will be as big as a dragon. Are they going to try to make me cut it in two? We'll find out about that, but first I have to finish it, I have to get it all done."

Was George R.R. Martin involved with House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon draws its inspiration from Martin's novella Fire & Blood which follows the rise of the Targaryen family 200 years before Game of Thrones. Martin has previously said that while he had creative influence on both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, he's had more so with House of the Dragon and that he is presently very happy with the series.

"You know, I had a lot of input in the beginning of Game of Thrones, partly cause I had these books out there. But at a certain point, as the show went on I found I had less and less influence until by the end, I really didn't even know what was going on. Some of these things I watched like everybody else, and 'oh, okay.'" He explained, "Now at the moment, I'm very happy with House of the Dragon. It's a very faithful adaptation. Yeah, there's some changes, but I have a great relationship with Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik."

