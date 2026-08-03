Ghost Rider Circling Bond Girl for Key Role in the Ryan Gosling-Led MCU Movie

Marvel Studios is steering the Multiversal Saga toward its climax in Avengers: Secret Wars, a crossover set to trigger a soft reboot that reshapes the status quo of the entire franchise. Beyond the Avengers slate, the studio has already locked in several major titles meant to define that next era, including a new X-Men film, Black Panther 3, and even a Ghost Rider movie. Ryan Gosling’s casting as the Spirit of Vengeance was one of the biggest reveals to come out of Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, with the studio handing the supernatural antihero a blockbuster budget and putting Shawn Levy in the director’s chair. With that film now gearing toward production, Marvel Studios appears to be circling a partner to stand across from Gosling.

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According to insider Jeff Sneider, Rosamund Pike is being eyed to play the love interest opposite Gosling’s Ghost Rider. Pike broke into Hollywood as a Bond girl, playing MI6 double agent Miranda Frost in 2002’s Die Another Day opposite Pierce Brosnan, and has since built a career on formidable characters. Her subsequent credits include an Academy Award-nominated performance as Amy Dunne in Gone Girl, along with roles in I Care a Lot and the Jack Reacher franchise. If the report holds, Pike would bring that same commanding energy to Marvel’s newest supernatural corner.

Which Ghost Rider Is Ryan Gosling Playing in the MCU?

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The Ghost Rider mantle has passed through several characters across more than five decades of comic books, and Marvel Studios has not officially specified which version Gosling will carry into the MCU. Sneider has reported that Gosling is set to play Johnny Blaze, created by Gary Friedrich and Mike Ploog and first appearing in 1972’s Marvel Spotlight No. 5, a role Nicolas Cage previously had in Sony’s Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. However, with official information scarce, many fans are also hoping Gosling plays Blaze’s half-brother Danny Ketch, who remains the other major contender, having carried the mantle for over a decade. Gabriel Luna already brought a version of the character, Robbie Reyes, to live action on Agents of SHIELD, giving the MCU a direct predecessor to build from regardless of which brother Gosling ultimately plays.

The love interest rumor shifts depending on which brother Gosling ends up playing. If it’s Blaze, the connection points toward Roxanne Simpson, his defining romantic partner across most of his comic history, a carnival performer who knew him before his deal with Mephisto and stood by him through decades of the character’s reincarnations. If it’s Ketch, the comics counterpart is Stacy Dolan, who followed a different arc entirely, evolving from his childhood friend into a SHIELD operative sent to hunt him down. Sneider’s report frames Pike’s role specifically as Blaze’s love interest, which would put her closer to the Roxanne Simpson mold than the adversarial Ketch and Dolan dynamic.

Ghost Rider is scheduled to arrive in theaters in 2028.