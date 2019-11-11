Ghostbusters 2020 Title Reportedly Revealed

The Jason Reitman-directed Ghostbusters 3, tentatively titled Ghostbusters 2020 and referred to as “GB20,” will reportedly be titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife, according to Italian movie site BadTaste.It. Sony Pictures has yet to confirm the title of its sequel to Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters and its 1989 followup Ghostbusters II. Ignoring Paul Feig’s female-led reboot in a return to the continuity established in 1984, the GB20 centers on a small town family (Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon) who have a mysterious connection to characters portrayed by a returning Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson in their original roles.

“I feel like part of making what we call GB20, the next one, is a form of archeology. It is oddly in many ways an archaeological film,” Reitman said at Ghostbusters Fan Fest in June when celebrating the 35th anniversary of his father’s film. “And we are kind of looking through the past — and I’ve been asking myself all the time — ‘What is it that makes it a Ghostbusters movie? What makes a Ghostbusters ghost a Ghostbusters ghost?’ So getting to see this original footage has been extraordinary. It’s been like finding the hidden opening to a pyramid.”

Reitman earlier revealed his film unearthed unused footage from the first film to be included in GB20, where Paul Rudd stars as seismologist and part-time summer school teacher drawn to a small town by mysterious earthquakes that are expected to be supernatural in nature.

When confirming the return of the original surviving Ghostbusters cast in the new movie, producer Dan Aykroyd said Reitman penned “a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters.”

GB20 boasts a cast of “terrific young actors” as well as a “great story” and a “great setting,” Aykroyd said on The Greg Hill Show, where Aykroyd’s description of the film could support the rumored “Afterlife” title.

“It’s gonna be scary, it’s gonna be thought-provoking, it’s gonna be very heartfelt,” he said. “You’ll feel it, if you have loved ones that you miss and that you’ve lost, and you want to get back with. It’ll be very evocative that way.”

Starring Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson and Paul Rudd, GB20 opens July 10, 2020.