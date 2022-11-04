Ghostbusters Afterlife Sequel Script Completed Says Ernie Hudson (Exclusive)

The Ghostbusters franchise is thriving once again, following the theatrical release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife last year. The film combined a new generation of characters with the long-awaited return of many original cast members, including Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Afterlife will be getting a sequel, which is operating under the working title of "Firehouse." While details for the new Ghostbusters film are unclear beyond that, Hudson offered some pretty high praise for what the sequel has in store. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role on Quantum Leap, Hudson teased that he has read a version of the sequel's script, and that he's very happy with it.

"I did read a version," Hudson revealed in our interview, which you can check out above. "I'm pretty sure they committed to doing another one. I'm very happy with it, but I also know this is early on. Jason has been incredible, and I really just love and appreciate him. I'm so thankful to be able to work with him. So, I'm excited about but... I haven't and I never assume anything."

"I am happy, though, to have Ghostbusters in my filmography," Hudson continued. "And I'm just really delighted when I see little kids, two and three years old, singing the song and being happy about it."

What was Ghostbusters: Afterlife about?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was directed by Reitman, with a script from Reitman and Gil Kenan. The film starred Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, with returning appearances from original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver. The film proved to be the final film of franchise co-creator Ivan Reitman, prior to his passing in February of this year.

"Jason Reitman — who actually was in the second movie, he was the kid who opens the second movie, and I just remember him being around the set on both of the movies. So I know that he grew up with them, it's very personal to him, he wrote an amazing script, and he's established himself as a director on his own right," Hudson previously told ComicBook.com. "He's a wonderful director and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it. But when it happened, going to the set for the first time and seeing Sigourney Weaver and Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], honestly, it was almost spiritual. I mean, I know that sounds weird, but I was very moved by it. I was very touched."

