Ghostbusters Sequel Gets Release Date From Sony





Ghostbusters Afterlife has a sequel coming and the release date just got revealed. Fans can look forward to the follow-up in 2023. Sony told Deadline that Jason Reitman is aboard to direct another entry in the franchise. Also mentioned in their report is the return o Gil Kenan to write the next chapter. December 20, 2023 will be a big day at the theater as the company injects itself into the holiday fray. New York City was one of the elements that people noticed was missing from Afterlife. The firehouse also got mentioned by fans during the reactions to the latest entry. Now, the future is set and people are already expressing their excitement.

