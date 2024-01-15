Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Kicks Off a New Wave of Toys From Hasbro

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire only a couple of months away, we're starting to see the merch machine ramp up. Thus far, there has been a wave of Funko Pops, and a new collection of toys from Hasbro. The Hasbro lineup includes Fright Features Kenner Classics figures inspired by The Real Ghostbusters animated series, Fright Features figures inspired by Frozen Empire, a Track & Trap Ecto-1 vehicle, and a proton blaster interactive toy. A breakdown of the collection can be found below complete with retailer links.

New The Real Ghostbusters Fright Features Figures:

The Real Ghostbusters Fright Features Egon Spengler with Soar Throat Ghost 5-Inch Action Figure ($15.99) See at Entertainment Earth

The Real Ghostbusters Fright Features Peter Venkman with Gruesome Twosome Ghost 5-Inch Action Figure ($15.99) See at Entertainment Earth

The Real Ghostbusters Fright Features Winston Zeddmore with Scream Roller Ghost 5-Inch Action Figure ($15.99) See at Entertainment Earth

The Real Ghostbusters Fright Features Ray Stantz with Jail Jaw Ghost 5-Inch Action Figure ($15.99) See at Entertainment Earth

New Ghostbusters Vehicles and Interactive Toys:

New Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Fright Features Figures:

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire Fright Features Gary Grooberson 5-Inch Action Figure with Ecto-Stretch Tech Pukey Ghost ($11.99) – See at Entertainment Earth

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire Fright Features Trevor Spengler 5-Inch Action Figure with Ecto-Stretch Tech Slimer Ghost ($11.99) – See at Entertainment Earth

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire Fright Features Callie Spengler 5-Inch Action Figure with Ecto-Stretch Tech Possessor Ghost ($9.99) See at Amazon

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire Fright Features Phoebe Spengler 5-Inch Action Figure with Ecto-Stretch Tech Bonesy Ghost ($9.99) – See at Amazon

What is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire About?

Frozen Empire has been described as a clean slate for the franchise, allowing them to move forward in a way Afterlife couldn't, because they had to address both the long absence of the Ghostbusters in-universe, and also the passing of Egon Spengler, whose family is a key part of the new generation of Ghostbusters.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 22, 2024.