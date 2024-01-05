Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Funko Pops Include Major Spoilers About The New Villain

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko launched the first new Pop figures of 2024 today, and a new wave of Ghostbusters figures inspired by the upcoming Frozen Empire film were among the most notable new releases. Some of the Pops reveal new info about the movie, especially when it comes to the new villain that was teased in the first trailer. This includes our first good look at the character, along with its name. In other words, spoilers are ahead.

Still with us? We expect that the first proper trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire isn't far off, and it will touch on a lot of what is revealed in this wave of Funko Pops. But, for now. you're among the first to know that the new villain is named Garraka. The character has a pretty standard demon-like appearance that you can check out in the image below. The Funko Pop wave also introduces us to a ghost name Pukey, which probably tells you everything you need to know.

Other interesting details to note in this wave include the glow-in-the dark golden orb that the Ray Stantz Funko Pop is holding as well as the return of Mini Pufts. Rounding out the wave is Grooberson and Phoebe. Pre-orders for the entire Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Funko Pop wave can be found here at Entertainment Earth and here at Hot Topic now (free US shipping on orders $79+). We expect that they will also arrive here on Amazon in the very near future.

When the new trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire does drop, you'll be able to find it right here. Additional details about the film are available below.

What is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire About?

Frozen Empire has been described as a clean slate for the franchise, allowing them to move forward in a way Afterlife couldn't, because they had to address both the long absence of the Ghostbusters in-universe, and also the passing of Egon Spengler, whose family is a key part of the new generation of Ghostbusters.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 29, 2024.