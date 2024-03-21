Does Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire mark the end for some key Ghostbusters characters? We have the answer!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now in theaters, and it would be understandable if parents or even more sensitive fans have questions about this installment before heading into the theater.

The trailers and marketing for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire have made it clear that this latest sequel and its villain – the ice demon Garraka – are scarier than what a lot of fans might expect from the Ghostbusters franchise. It's easy to look at the level of threat that Garraka presents (Class 13 for sure...) and wonder: does everyone make it out alive?

There's a stacked cast to choose from: Afterlife characters Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and the Spengler family – mom Callie (Carrie Coon), son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and daughter Phoebe (McKenna Grace) all return, as does Trevor's friend Lucky Domingo (Celeste O' CConnor) – and of course the classic Ghostbusters squad of Dr. Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), and Dr. Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) are all back again, and snappy Ghostbusters administrator Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) is joining in too.

So does Garraka put the death freeze on anyone?

Who Dies In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire? (SPOILERS)

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

No one. At least no one important.

Things get very scary at times (at least for younger viewers), and dispensable bit characters get taken out in some pretty freaky ways via the Death Freeze – which keeps the stakes feeling high. That said, none of the Ghostbusters main characters die in the film.

...Well, technically.

SPOILERS FOLLOW!

There is a sequence in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire involving near-death that may be still notable as a warning to parents:

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

During the film, young Phoebe Spengler is legally barred from Ghostbusting due to being a minor. In her depressed downtime, Phoebe is approached by a ghost named Melody (Emily Alyn Lind), and the two strike up a strange kinship, with the obvious barrier of one of them being dead. After Phoebe gets in deeper trouble for doing some rogue Ghostbusting, she decides to take a leap and use one of the spirit extractors at Winston's Ghostbusters research lab to pull her own spirit out of her body for two minutes. Naturally, things don't go as planned.

While the sequence is meant to be cute or whimsical, the metaphorical implications of self-harm may be upsetting to some parents of younger children, or even some teens dealing with such concerns.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now in theaters.