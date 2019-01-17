Dan Aykroyd Spoiled the ‘Ghostbusters’ Revival Last Year

Fans are still buzzing over the announcement of a new Ghostbusters movie being helmed by Jason Reitman, the son of the original film’s director Ivan Reitman.

And while this news might come as a shock to most fans, it turns out that actor Dan Aykroyd teased the new movie last year. While speaking on AXS TV’s The Big Interview With Dan Rather, Aykroyd let slip that the new movie was already in the works.

“I think we have a story that’s going to work and it’s being written right now by really good filmmakers. I can’t say their names,” said Aykroyd.

The star and producer of the film went on to praise the team, though it’s unclear if these are the same filmmakers he was originally referring to.

“They’re a good team and they are making an effort to bring back all the emotion and spirit of the first two movies and then take it into the 21st century with a vernacular that’s needed today to get it across,” Aykroyd said.

Reitman himself understands the legacy of the Ghostbusters franchise, reflecting on the time when his father made the original films nearly three decades ago.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman said. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Details are scarce, and Reitman is preferring to keep things that way until he and co-writer Gil Kenan reveal more about their plans.

“This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present,” Reitman continued. “We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

There’s no word yet on if Aykroyd will return for the film, or if co-stars Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, or Annie Potts will also reprise their roles from the original movies. Egon actor Harold Ramis passed away in 2014.

Sony dated Ghostbusters for the summer of 2020, as indicated by the teaser, and the studio plans to begin shooting sometime in the next few months.