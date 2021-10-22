GI Joe: Henry Golding Opens Up About "Attention to Cultural Detail" in Snake Eyes Reboot

✖

The hype for the upcoming GI Joe Snake Eyes movie reached huge heights earlier this year when star Henry Golding set the train in motion after watching an early cut of the movie. Originally scheduled to be released this year, the film has since been delayed until October of next year, but Paramount Pictures is hoping to develop a full blow franchise out of the Hasbro action figures. Before you can run though, you've got to walk, and the Snake Eyes movie has to set up this world before it can explode onto the big screen. In a new interview, Golding opened up about the love and detail that has gone into crafting the film, giving a lot of credit to director Robert Schwentke.

"Robert is a huge Japanese cinephile, everything from [Akira] Kurosawa to just the phenomenal Spaghetti Westerns of samurai movies," Golding told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. "He is so hooked into that history and we see some of those scenes. With some of the fight scenes there are some chimbara sequences (Japanese sword-fighting). A lot of attention to cultural detail was put into this movie. There are not a lot of movies that are allowed to film in Japan and we went to some amazing, amazing places. The authenticity is there."

The film will also be authentic to the larger G.I. Joe franchise as well, bringing in other familiar faces from the lore of the series that fans know and love including Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La casa de papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, with Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, and Steve Allerick as Snake Eyes' father. Haruka Abe (Emerald City) has been cast as well in a currently-unknown role.

"Holy hell," Golding wrote on Twitter after seeing a cut of the film. "This is the exact opposite of the cookie cutter, super people movies. Wow. You guys are in for something insane, I can't wait for you all to get your mits on this beast. Yowzers!!!! Literally grinning from ear to ear."

It was previously reported Paramount Pictures began development on a follow-up film, which won't be a proper sequel to the movie but is being billed as an "expansion" of the GI Joe world on the big screen. Screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who previously penned Race, Seberg, and a draft of the Edge of Tomorrow sequel, have been tapped to write the script. Franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura will once again produce the project along with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures.

Snake Eyes on the other hand is scheduled to be released on October 22, 2021, a full year after its originally scheduled debut.