GI Joe: Snake Eyes Star Teases Epic Adventure After Watching Screening

✖

Even though the film was recently delayed from this fall to sometime next year, the upcoming Snake Eyes movie is in enough of a finished state that its star has seen the film. Actor Henry Golding took to Twitter to let the hype train leave the station for the G.I. Joe spin-off, revealing that he's seen the movie and he liked what he saw. "Just saw (Snake emoji)..." he wrote on Twitter. "Holy hell. This is the exact opposite of the cookie cutter, super people movies. Wow. You guys are in for something insane, I can't wait for you all to get your mits on this beast. Yowzers!!!! Literally grinning from ear to ear 🙏🏼"

The new movie will act as a prequel for the character, showing how he became the strong and silent warrior we all know and love, while also wiping the slate clean and starting over fresh as a franchise. Directed by Robert Schwentke (The Divergent Series) the film will also feature plenty of other familiar faces from the lore of GI Joe that fans know and love including Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La casa de papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, with Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, and Steve Allerick as Snake Eyes' father. Haruka Abe (Emerald City) has been cast as well in a currently-unknown role.

The film was previously scheduled for an October release date, and had a couple week delay in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. After that the movie was pushed back to an undetermined 2021 release date.

Just saw 🐍... Holy hell. This is the exact opposite of the cookie cutter, super people movies. Wow. You guys are in for something insane, I can't wait for you all to get your mits on this beast. Yowzers!!!! 🔥 Literally grinning from ear to ear 🙏🏼 — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) August 8, 2020

"We're working out the specifics with Paramount," Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner told analysts on the company's investment call last month. "While we don't know when exactly in 2021 Snake Eyes will make its debut, it will be the fourth major Paramount release to get pushed to next year."

Goulding's reaction makes sense since Paramount Pictures is already banking on the film being a big success. Earlier this summer the studio began development on a follow-up film, which won't be a proper Snake Eyes sequel movie but is being billed as an "expansion" of the GI Joe world on the big screen. Screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who previously penned Race, Seberg, and a draft of the Edge of Tomorrow sequel, have been tapped to write the script. Franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura will once again produce the project along with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.