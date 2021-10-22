GI Joe: Snake Eyes Star Henry Golding Became a Living Weapon

✖

There's been precious little revealed from the set of the upcoming Snake Eyes movie, but the film's star Henry Golding has revealed some fresh footage from his preparations from the movie. Appearing in an interview for The Tonight Show, Golding opened up about his time working on the movie and also revealed a clip of him practicing his freshly minted sword skills. "It's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, we start all the way from the beginning," Golding told to Jimmy Fallon about the movie. "We get to the core of who this guy is, it's super exciting." Watch the clip yourself below!

He continued, "They definitely went out on a whim for me, they had no idea I could achieve any of this. Luckily my movement's pretty good, I've been boxing for a while and a bit of Muay Thai, but they put me through my paces. We had like four hours of choreography every single day, we had two hours of script work and then like an hour of PT for literally two and a half months. I could not sit on the toilet and if I made my way to the toilt I couldn't get up from the toilet. Literally my legs were in ruins, but it was worth it because I became a weapon, I'm not going to lie."

“I became a weapon, I’m not gonna lie!” @henrygolding shares the worldwide premiere of his epic training footage for #SnakeEyes ⚔️ #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/EevywxsiqU — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 20, 2020

Directed by Robert Schwentke (The Divergent Series) the film will also feature plenty of other familiar faces from the lore of GI Joe that fans know and love, no doubt setting the stage for its franchise future. Other stars and characters set to appear include Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La casa de papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, with Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, and Steve Allerick as Snake Eyes' father. Haruka Abe (Emerald City) has been cast as well in a currently-unknown role.

Paramount Pictures is already betting big on this franchise starter, already begininning development on a follow-up film, which won't be a proper Snake Eyes sequel movie but is being billed as an "expansion" of the GI Joe world on the big screen. Screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who previously penned Race, Seberg, and a draft of the Edge of Tomorrow sequel, have been tapped to write the script. Franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura will once again produce the project along with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures.

Snake Eyes is scheduled to be released on October 22, 2021, a full year after its originally scheduled debut.