Giancarlo Esposito Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Professor X in MCU Fan Art

Marvel Studios is getting ready to change the landscape of blockbusters yet again when they launch their Phase Five slate next month. The first film out the gate will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will feature The Multiverse Saga's main villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and probably act as the start of the multiversal war. Kang will appear again as the main villain in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but fans have been wondering who else could appear in the latter. Some fans really want to see the X-Men's Professor X appear in Secret Wars and they don't want to see Patrick Stewart in the role. Stewart recently reprised the role that he made so iconic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But one artist thinks that Giancarlo Esposito should have a swing at the telekinetic mutant.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new design that imagines hoe The Mandalorian star could look as the leader of the X-Men. In the fan art, the actor gets the classic Professor X look fully equipped with his iconic Cerebro helmet. While there hasn't been any news about who could play Charles Xavier in the MCU, this certainly is not a bad idea. You can check out the fan art below!

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

