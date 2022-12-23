Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Rian Johnson Confirms Benoit Blanc Is Queer

It's been nearly three years since Rian Johnson's Knives Out was released, and fans are eager to see Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc get mixed up in a brand new mystery with a whole new cast. The movie is being released in theatres and on Netflix at the end of the year and is titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. During a press conference for the movie at the London Film Festival (via Insider) Johnson was asked about Blanc's sexuality.

"Yes, he obviously is," Johnson said when asked if Blanc is queer. Without giving away any names, it's teased that an actor will show up to cameo as Blanc's lover. "And there's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," Johnson shared. Craig added, "No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

Is Glass Onion a Sequel to Knives Out?

While Glass Onion will tell another Benoit Blanc mystery, Johnson doesn't consider the movie to be a sequel.

"In my mind, I don't even think of it in terms of like a sequel," Johnson previously explained. "Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It's just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there's just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it'd be really fun."

Who Stars in Glass Onion?

In addition to Craig, Glass Onion is set to star Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke.

"You try and invite people that you like. But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part," Johnson told Netflix in regards to the cast. "So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrives on Netflix on December 23rd.