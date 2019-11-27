Glass Onion: Netflix's Knives Out Sequel Will Play at All Major Theater Chains Before Streaming

Rian Johnson's highly anticipated Knives Out sequel is about to do something that no other Netflix film has ever done before: Play in major theaters nationwide. Netflix has seen quite a few films get engagements in small theater chains over the years, but chains like Regal and AMC have refused to make deals for the films, thanks to the quick streaming turnaround Netflix has always required. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will be in theaters all around the country, including Regal, AMC, and other major chains.

Following months of movie fans begging for the new Knives Out to get a proper theatrical release, Johnson took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to announce the news. Glass Onion will have a one week preview engagement in theaters at the end of November. For one week only, Glass Onion will be playing on the big screen nationwide. It will be released on Netflix a month later, on December 23rd.

"PEOPLE OF TWITTER," Johnson wrote in his announcement tweet. "Leading up to our big Christmas release on Netflix, this Thanksgiving GLASS ONION will have a special one week only THEATRICAL SNEAK PREVIEW EVENT!! HUGE thanks to [AMC] [Regal] [Cinemark] and more. I'm very, VERY excited about this."

PEOPLE OF TWITTER! Leading up to our big Christmas release on Netflix, this Thanksgiving GLASS ONION will have a special one week only THEATRICAL SNEAK PREVIEW EVENT!! HUGE thanks to @AMCTheatres @RegalMovies @Cinemark and more. I’m very, VERY excited about this. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 6, 2022

"This is the first time a Netflix movie has been in all of these theater chains, which is a very big deal," Johnson continued in a second tweet. "It's one week only, and tickets go on sale...... MONDAY! Let's GOOOOOOO"

"We're excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian's incredible film," Netflix film boss Scott Stuber said in a statement. "Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film's global debut on Netflix in December."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will play in a total of 600 theaters across the country, running from November 23rd through November 29th. Tickets will go on sale next week.

Daniel Craig reprises his role of Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion, and he's joined by a star-studded cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Are you excited to see the new Knives Out on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!