Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Getting Director's Commentary on Netflix

Rian Johnson will peel back the layers of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in a director's commentary that will stream on Netflix. Johnson, who wrote and directed the sequel to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, told TheWrap in December that he hoped the Netflix-exclusive streaming release would eventually make its way to physical media, complete with audio commentary. "I hope we'll have a physical disc, but at the very least, when it releases on Netflix — even if it's just me recording my own thing — I'm gonna figure out some way to get that out there," Johnson said.

Much like Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc, Johnson has figured out the mystery: Glass Onion with director's commentary will be available starting Thursday, February 23rd, at 10 a.m. PT on Netflix. See the official poster advertising the new feature below.

(Photo: Netflix)

For the first film, Johnson tweeted a link to his "in-theater commentary," a self-recorded audio commentary that enabled Knives Out moviegoers to listen to while watching on the big screen. But with the Oscar-nominated Glass Onion streaming exclusively on Netflix after a limited theatrical run, fans will be able to hear Johnson's "how"-dunnit going inside the making of his whodunnit from their own homes.

In Glass Onion, Craig reprised his role as Blanc opposite a cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Can I Watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Without Netflix?



Currently, the Netflix Original movie is only available to stream on Netflix and Netflix Basic With Ads. It's not available for digital download on retailers like iTunes or Vudu.

Will Glass Onion Release on Blu-ray?



Netflix typically doesn't release its films or shows on physical media, but there are exceptions: seasons 1 and 2 of Stranger Things received Blu-ray and 4K releases, and original movies The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Mank became available to own on disc through the Criterion Collection.

"There have been conversations but no results yet," Glass Onion producer Ram Bergman told TheWrap of a physical release, with Johnson adding: "I really hope that we can do it. We've got plenty of good stuff to fill out a disc if anyone's interested."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with director's commentary by Rian Johnson is streaming February 23rd on Netflix.