Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Released

Get ready to get wrapped up in another enigma, because the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has officially arrived. On Thursday, Netflix released the first footage from Rian Johnson's upcoming blockbuster sequel, which will serve as the follow-up to 2019's Knives Out. In Glass Onion, tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case. The film is set to be released both in theaters and on Netflix later this year.

"In my mind, I don't even think of it in terms of like a sequel," Johnson said previously. "Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It's just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there's just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it'd be really fun."

Aaaand here it is! The first teaser trailer for the follow up to Knives Out, GLASS ONION! I promise no spoilers, but if you want to come in totally cold, last chance to keep scrolling… #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/KsX123wz3M — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 8, 2022

The film will also star Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role.

"You try and invite people that you like. But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part," Johnson told Netflix in regards to the cast. "So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed."

"Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie," Johnson added. "Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released on Netflix on December 23rd.