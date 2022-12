Glass Onion Fans Are Freaking Out Over Dave Bautista's Head

When Knives Out was released, fans of the movie on social media got strangely obsessed with Chris Evans's sweater, transforming the wardrobe into a meme and comparing anybody wearing a heavy, cable-knit sweater to Evans for months afterwards. So far, no one piece of wardrobe has commanded that much attention from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery fans...but audiences have laser-focused in on the wrinkles atop Dave Bautista's head in a similar fashion.

Bautista has drawn a lot of praise for his role in the movie, with filmmaker Rian Johnson going so far as to call him the best wrestler-turned-actor ever. But if you search his name on Twitter right now, most of the comments from the las few days are about the appearance of the skin on top of his head.

Such is the way of the internet.

You can check out the official synopsis for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery below, followed by some of our favorite tweets about Bautista's head. The Rock's eyebrow was not available for comment.

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.