Glass Onion: Knives Out Sequel Release Date Possibly Revealed

Earlier this week, the film world got their first official look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, with a cinematic teaser for the upcoming Netflix sequel being released online. A sequel to 2019's Knives Out, the film already boasts a star-studded cast and a unique title, leaving fans eager to see the blockbuster sooner than later. A new social media post from Instagram user @the.made.shop, which designed the logo for Glass Onion, might provide an inkling of when the film will debut. In a post to their Instagram stories, they tease that they "cannot wait for Thanksgiving to see it on the big screen," seemingly hinting that the film will debut around that time. This would line up with the original theatrical release date for Knives Out, which was in late November of 2019.

(Photo: @the.made.shop / Instagram)

Glass Onion will follow Daniel Craig's Detective Blanc solving a completely unrelated case from the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) in the first film. The new film will feature performances from Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke.

"I'm actually writing another Knives Out," director Rian Johnson explained late last year. "It's been such a mindf-ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I'm starting with a blank page. It's not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it's just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

"In my mind, I don't even think of it in terms of like a sequel," Johnson said previously. "Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It's just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there's just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it'd be really fun."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released in theaters and on Netflix later this year.