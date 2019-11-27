Knives Out Sequel Gets Official Title With Teaser Video

✖

Writer/director Rian Johnson took to Twitter today to confirm that the upcoming sequel to Knives Out was officially titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Between the first and second film, the consistent figure is Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, so with Knives Out specifically referring to the events of that debut film, it only made sense that the title would take a seemingly unrelated format, though its subtitle surely helps remind audiences of the spirit of the mystery. Johnson also shared a teaser video revealing the title and cast, though it's devoid of any actual footage from the film. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix later this year.

"Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true," Johnson shared in a series of tweets. "It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

The mystery has just begun. Benoit Blanc returns in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Coming this holiday season to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nydz4xtLby — Netflix (@netflix) June 13, 2022

He continued, "When I made Knives Out, that's what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being... and (ta dah) title. Benoit Blanc's next case, the follow-up to Knives Out, is called Glass Onion."

In addition to the returning Craig, the sequel stars Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke.

Based on previous comments made by Craig, audiences shouldn't expect merely a rehash of what came before it, with the actor having teased how pleasantly surprised he was by the script for the sequel.

"I'm so lucky to have Rian in my life," Craig shared with Empire Magazine. "He's such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, 'Are you kidding me?' I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, 'It says Southern accent you went here. Really?' And he's like, 'Yeah?' We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it's better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing. It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it's very different. I'm very excited about it."

Stay tuned for details on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery before it debuts later this year.

