Glass Onion Almost Featured a Musical Number Between Janelle Monae and Edward Norton

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery finally hit Netflix this weekend, and fans are learning a lot of fun facts about the making of the Rian Johnson film. One interesting tidbit is that Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton almost got to perform a David Bowie song in the movie. Of course, Monáe is a musical artist who has received eight Grammy nominations throughout her career, so it's no surprise the idea of letting her sing was tossed around. Monáe and Norton recently had a chat with Rotten Tomatoes and revealed they pitched a flashback scene to Johnson that would allow them to perform a song together.

According to the interview, the duo revealed they are both "mega Bowie fans" and wanted Monáe's Andi to sing "Moonage Daydream" while Norton's Miles accompanied her on guitar. "We were trying to think of things that they might've done in the bar when it was good, when we're bonding," Norton explained. Monáe added, "To show the deep connection." Apparently, Johnson let them give it a try and they shot the scene around 1 AM. "Rian indulged us with two takes," Norton shared. Unsurprisingly, Norton added that Monáe could "sing the sh*t out of it."

Sadly, the moment didn't make it into the movie, and Johnson might not share the deleted scene with the world. "It's such an incredible memory of this surreal late night, the best concert in the world for like seven people standing around in a basement bar in Belgrade," Johnson explained. "It's so romantic, I almost want to burn the footage."

Will Janelle Monae Get an Oscar Nomination For Glass Onion?

With awards season in full swing, Monáe's name has been tossed around as a potential nominee for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. Recently, she received a nomination at the Critics Choice Awards and she already won an award for her performance from the Atlanta Film Critics Circle and was nominated for a Black Reel Award. At the Critics Choice Awards, she'll be going up against Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.