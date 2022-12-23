Glass Onion: Knives Out Fans Are Obsessed With Janelle Monae

After a limited release in theaters last month, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally streaming on Netflix. The new Rian Johnson movie sees Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc as he solves another mystery with a new star-studded cast. Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, and Jessica Henwick are all major players in the film but one Knives Out newcomer is standing out above the rest. Since the movie dropped on Netflix, many people have taken to Twitter to praise Monáe's performance. In fact, the star is currently trending on the site. We won't give away any spoilers in this article, but if you're curious to know why her character is a fan favorite read our spoiler-filled recap. However, if you just want to see some nice, spoiler-free posts about Monáe, read on...

"Janelle Monae is so great in Glass Onion and I can't wait until it's been out long enough that I can go into why without spoilers," @BudrykZack tweeted. "Can't wait for filmtwt to finish watching Knives Out Glass Onion so I can get more Janelle Monae edits on the tl," @miIeskamala shared. "Janelle Monáe is THE moment," @KyloCool630 posted. "Happy Glass Onion is on Netflix day to all who celebrate! now go bask in the glory of Janelle Monáe's performance," @georgie_rae_ wrote.

"Just finished Knives Out Glass Onion... WE LOVE YOU JANELLE MONAE," @thepinkzs tweeted. "Okay, I'm only 20 minutes into Glass Onion but I'm NOT gonna livetweet it but um, I understand why Janelle Monae is trending because YOU BETTER WORK, MADAM!!!" Geese_Juggler praised. "Janelle Monáe is an absolute wizard in her craft," @N8Mess added. In conclusion:

Will Janelle Monae Be Nominated For an Oscar?

With awards season in full swing, Monáe's name has been tossed around as a potential nominee for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. Recently, she received a nomination at the Critics Choice Awards and she already won an award for her performance from the Atlanta Film Critics Circle and was nominated for a Black Reel Award. At the Critics Choice Awards, she'll be going up against Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

