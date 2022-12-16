Glass Onion Producer Reveals Hilarious Reason the Sequel "Lost Millions of Dollars"

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released in theatres at the end of November, but the movie was only available to see on the big screen for a week. Despite its limited run, the movie managed to earn more at the box office than was expected, but many movie fans were frustrated that Netflix chose not to keep the film out for longer. Recently, Glass Onion producer Ram Bergman joked about the movie losing money, but it had nothing to do with the shortened theatrical release. In fact, there's a pretty hilarious reason the Knives Out follow-up directed by Rian Johnson "lost millions of dollars."

"Every star had to have their own trailer and I thought the actors were never going to go to their trailers, I guaranteed it, they'll want to hang with each other and that's what happened on both movies," Bergman told Insider. "I lost millions of dollars for all the trailers because they never went in them, but it starts from the top with Rian, everyone gets along so well."

Well, it's nice to know those star-studded casts were having fun!

Why Was Glass Onion Only in Theaters for a Week?

When asked why Netflix chose to go with the one-week theatrical release for Glass Onion, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had the following explanation: "First I'll tell you: we're in the business of entertaining our members, with Netflix movies on Netflix. So that's where we focus all of our energy and most of our spends," Sarandos said during a recent investors call.

"Our films are always heavily featured in film festivals around the world," he continued. "Because they're in demand, made by the greatest filmmakers on the planet. For all those folks who can't get to a city where a festival is, this one-week release on 600 screens is a way of creating access to the film and building buzz – the same thing we're doing at festivals. So I would look at this as another way to build anticipation for the film and build buzz and reputation for the film, ahead of its Netflix release."

Who Stars in Glass Onion?

In addition to Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Glass Onion stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, and Jessica Henwick. Currently, Glass Onion is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and a 93% audience score which is very similar to the score of its predecessor, Knives Out. The first film currently has a 97% critics score and a 92% audience score. During a chat with Empire, Craig teased a "better" Knives Out movie when talking about Glass Onion.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to land on Netflix on December 23rd.