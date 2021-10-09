Daniel Craig Teases Knives Out 2: “Dare I Say It’s Better?”

Last month, the highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel wrapped production. The movie will see the return of director Rian Johnson as well as Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc with a whole new murder mystery and cast of characters. Currently, the movie is being referred to as Knives Out 2, but Johnson has made it clear that the film will likely end up having a completely different title. As for Craig, the actor has been busy promoting No Time To Die, his fifth and final James Bond film. During a recent chat with Empire, Craig reminisced about his past Bond movies and also teased a “better” Knives Out movie.

“I’m so lucky to have Rian in my life,” Craig shared. “He’s such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn’t believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, ‘It says Southern accent you went here. Really?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah?’ We’ve just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They’ve just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it’s better? We’ll see. I don’t want to tempt fate. It’s different, and that’s the amazing thing. It’s still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it’s very different. I’m very excited about it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Craig, the next Benoit Blanc mystery is set to star Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke.

“I’m actually writing another Knives Out,” Johnson previously explained. “It’s been such a mindf*ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast.”

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels,” Johnson told SiriusXM. “I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Knives Out 2.