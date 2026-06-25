Glen Powell’s Overlooked 2026 Thriller Becomes U.S. Streaming Success After $21M Box Office Disappointment

Glen Powell rose up the Hollywood A-list when the likes of Anyone but You ($220.3 million worldwide) and Twisters ($372.2 million worldwide) became major box office hits. It seemed like he was poised to become the next big draw, but his hot streak has cooled off as of late, at least at the multiplex. Last fall, Powell headlined Edgar Wright’s adaptation of The Running Man, which earned mixed reviews and grossed only $69.4 million globally. However, it finally found a large audience when it debuted on streaming earlier this year. Now, another Powell vehicle is enjoying a similar fate after its own disappointing run in theaters.

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According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles across various streaming services, the thriller How to Make a Killing is currently the No. 1 movie on HBO Max. It beat out the likes of They Will Kill You, Ready Player One, and Contagion to secure its spot on the chart. Opening in theaters back in February, How to Make a Killing grossed just $21.4 million worldwide.

Why Did How to Make a Killing Disappoint at the Box Office? (And Why is it a Streaming Hit?)

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How to Make a Killing was never going to be a candidate to break box office records, but at one point, it wouldn’t have been far-fetched to imagine it becoming a solid hit. The film boasts a hook that instantly grabs the audience. Powell stars as Becket Redfellow, whose mother was disowned from her incredibly wealthy family. In an effort to regain his inheritance, Becket unleashes a wild scheme when he plots to kill seven of his relatives. That premise obviously has a darkly comic edge that’s bursting with potential, but, unfortunately, the film doesn’t fully deliver on its promise. Powell is strong in the lead role, weaponizing his charismatic screen presence. It’s the movie around him that underwhelms.

How to Make a Killing received largely mixed reviews when it premiered earlier this year. A common critique lobbied against it is that it had trouble nailing the proper tone, leading to a rather uneven viewing experience. That reception likely played a role in the film’s lackluster box office performance. These days, it’s easier than ever to skip something in theaters when word of mouth isn’t strong. Audiences want to feel that a new release is worth catching on the big screen, and seeing a 45% on Rotten Tomatoes could give some people pause. A film like How to Make a Killing needed far more enthusiastic responses to make a killing at the box office. It never reached the status of being a “must see” in theaters.

The mixed reviews are also why How to Make a Killing is surging up the streaming charts. These kinds of films — mid-budget, underwhelming box office, uneven reviews — are the perfect choices to watch on a streaming service. There’s less at stake for a general viewer from a financial perspective because all they have to do is push play at home. It’s easier to take a chance on something that may or may not live up to expectations. Additionally, though Powell’s last couple of movies haven’t fared well at the box office, he is still a recognizable face who jumps out when scrolling through the HBO Max home page. His involvement with How to Make a Killing undoubtedly added to its appeal on streaming.

How to Make a Killing was also a recent addition to the HBO Max library, premiering on the streamer on June 19th. It’s common for new arrivals to become the most popular titles because subscribers are always browsing selections to see what fresh titles are available to add to their watchlist. Any cinephiles who were aware of How to Make a Killing but never got around to seeing it on the big screen likely cued it up at home as soon as they could.

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