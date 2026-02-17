Glen Powell Breaks Down His New Sociopath Character for How To Make a Killing – “It’s Fun!”

After appearing in hit films Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, Glen Powell ascended up the Hollywood A-list and continues to fill out his resume with entertaining and interesting projects. Over the past couple of years, he’s headlined films such as Hit Man, Twisters, and The Running Man, and he’s got a new J.J. Abrams sci-fi thriller and a Judd Apatow comedy on the way. Before audiences get a chance to see either of those, they’ll see a different side of Powell’s range in director John Patton Ford’s How to Make a Killing. In the film, Powell portrays Becket Redfellow, who goes to extreme lengths to reclaim his lucrative family inheritance. The character is much more of a sociopath when compared to some of the cinematic heroes Powell has played.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with ComicBook to promote How to Make a Killing (which opens in theaters on February 20th), Powell explained how Becket differs from other big-screen sociopaths. “I think what John has done a really cool job of in this film is that it’s it’s fun,” he said. “It’s buoyant … we all know that murder is bad, but I think what’s really fun about this guy is he really makes you forget about what he’s doing … It’s like a great thriller where the temperature on the pot is being cranked up at such a slow degree that you don’t even realize where you are until you get to the end of the movie in a really fun way. There’s a delicate nature of how John is kind of pulling off that magic trick. And I just think he’s just getting what he deserves.”

Play video

How to Make a Killing Needed to Land the Perfect Tone

Powell is right in saying there’s a “delicate nature” at the heart of How to Make a Killing. As teased in the film’s trailer, Becket embarks on a personal mission to kill his relatives so he can be the sole heir of the $28 billion estate. It’s also established in the trailer that Beckett’s mother was disowned by the family, so there’s a sense that they were wronged out of their share of the money, but this kind of premise still requires a tricky balance to hook the audience in. If Becket skews too close to the “murderous psychopath” side of the spectrum, How to Make a Killing would risk being an off-putting experience. Obviously, there’s a plethora of films that follow morally dubious criminal figures, but killing family members could be a step too far for some — even if the relatives are “rich pricks.”

Tone is an important aspect of any film, and even more so for something like How to Make a Killing. Making it a fun experience that leans into the dark comedy of the situation feels like the right approach, as opposed to taking things in a more serious or somber direction. By embracing the ridiculousness of what Becket is doing, How to Make a Killing becomes more palatable for the audience. Yes, we’re watching him kill off his family members one by one, but it’s presented in a winking, cheeky manner that it’s easier to just sit back and get immersed in the madness on screen. If How to Make a Killing wasn’t as heightened, then the protagonist’s actions wouldn’t sit well with viewers.

Based on what’s seen in the trailer, Powell is the perfect choice to play Becket. He gets an opportunity to lean into his natural charisma and comedic timing while also displaying his ability to play a morally complex character. Powell’s casting is a stroke of genius on Ford’s part because of the pre-existing relationship the audience has with the actor. In his previous performances, Powell has a very likable persona, so it’s easy for viewers to root for him no matter who he’s playing. That gets them on Becket’s side as How to Make a Killing opens, and we follow him on what’s shaping up to be a fun ride.

Some of the best films of all time revolve around characters who aren’t clean-cut “good guys” who always do what’s right. It’s always interesting to watch characters who are willing to cross lines; it adds a bit of depth to the viewing experience because in a twisted way, we can relate to the character’s plight and then ask ourselves what we would do in a similar situation. It can be fun to live vicariously through on-screen criminals because we see them get away with stuff we can only dream about. With impressive talent on both sides of the camera, How to Make a Killing is poised to be a wildly entertaining experience that could serve as the next step of Powell’s evolution as a leading man.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!