God Country Movie Finds Director in Sweet Tooth Showrunner

✖

The live-action God Country movie is now one step closer toward becoming a reality. The Image Comics series, from writer Donny Cates and artist Geoff Shaw, was a smash hit in 2017 and Legendary Entertainment came on to develop a feature film shortly after the book's debut. Now, three years later, God Country is moving forward with a director at the helm, and it's a filmmaker that has just proven they know how to bring a comic to the screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jim Mickle has been has been tapped to direct the live-action God Country movie for Legendary and AfterShock Media. Mickle is the co-creator and showrunner of Sweet Tooth, Netflix's adaptation of the Jeff Lemire comic series. Sweet Tooth debuted this past weekend and has earned nothing but rave reviews from both critics and fans.

Before working on Sweet Tooth, Mickle co-created the SundanceTV series Hap and Leonard, which was also met with plenty of acclaim. He also directed the Netflix thriller In the Shadow of the Moon, which starred Boyd Holbrook and Michael C. Hall.

In addition to writing the original comic series, Cates has also written the script for the big screen adaptation. The comic is a limited series that spans just six total issues, first released by Image Comics back in 2017. God Country tells the story of Emmet Quinlan, an elderly widower with dementia who is prone to violent outbursts. Emmet has a volatile relationship with his son, due to the strain he has put on the family over the years. When a tornado hits their hometown in West Texas, Emmet finds an enchanted sword named Valofax, which belongs to an immortal being from space. When Emmet wields Valofax, he finds that his memories return and his disease is nowhere to be found, but the being that controls the sword will stop at nothing to get it back.

Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer will be producing God Country for AfterShock Media. Mickle will also serve as a producer in addition to his duties as director.

Are you excited to see how God Country will be brought to life? Let us know in the comments!