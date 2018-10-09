‘God Country’ Movie in Development

One Image Comics‘ most popular titles in 2017 is officially heading to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Legendary Entertainment and AfterShock Mediaoptioning are adapting a film version of God Country, the comic created by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw.

Cates, who penned the six-issue series, will be writing the screenplay for the film. No director has been attached at this time.

God Country tells the story of and elderly widower named Emmett Quinlan who lives in Texas, and suffers from dementia. However, he finds himself cured of the disease and in full health when he discovers a mystical sword in the eye of a tornado. With the weapon, he can remember every event of his life, including his beloved wife, and is finally able to spend time with his granddaughter.

This gift comes with a price, as the sword belongs to a god who wants it back, and Emmett must protect his family, and the state of Texas, from the cosmic force.

After the announcement was made public, Cates took to Twitter to share his excitement about the new project.

“So yeah,” Cates began. “God Country is going to be a movie. And I’m writing it. And yes, I’m freaking the hell out too. Thank you guys for reading and supporting our weird little Texas/Kirby Gods story. Now I’m off to go write it. Again.”

Following the successful run on God Country, Cates signed an exclusive deal with Marvel Comics, where he’s written several hits in 2018. He re-teamed with Shaw for a highly-celebrated Thanos series, and the duo will once again be working together on a new take on Guardians of the Galaxy. Cates has is currently writing Venom, Cosmic Ghost Rider, and Death of the Inhumans for the publisher, and concluded his run on Doctor Strange earlier this year.

