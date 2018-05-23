‘Godzilla 2’ Star Teases Godzilla Vs King Ghidorah Fight

O’Shea Jackson Jr. gets in on blockbuster action in Godzilla: King of Monsters, which will pit the alpha predator against King Ghidorah in a must-watch fight, Jackson tells THR.

“Godzilla is definitely big and bad this time around, but the — I’m a Godzilla fan — the guy who takes the cake this time around is King Ghidorah,” Jackson said. “He gives Godzilla some work in this movie. You got to see it.”

The self-admitted Godzilla fanboy geeked out over the cache of monsters making their way to theaters, teasing the big-scale action yet to come in a conversation with Collider:

“A a Godzilla fan, I know that I was shocked to find out that the second movie has King Ghidorah,” he said.

“Like King Ghidorah is the Godzilla bad guy. Like a three-headed golden dragon that shoots lightning is going to be in the movie that I’m in? Spazzing.”

That’s not all: “And we got Mothra, we got Rodan, and we got King Ghidorah all in the same film. In the last scene, between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, I promise you, you will never forget in your life.”

“And as a nerd, I am foaming at the mouth to get in like the editing room or something. No one’s answering my calls,” Jackson joked.

The rising star added the Godzilla sequel “will be the number one movie,” calling it “a home run that I’m waiting for.”

For Godzilla’s looming boxing match with stories-tall ape King Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong, set for 2020, Jackson said, “Kong better bring some s—t.”

The followup to 2014’s Godzilla, steered by Rogue One‘s Gareth Edwards, King of Monsters sees Michael Doughtery (Krampus) take the reigns as the new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters.

That lineup includes the titular oversized lizard who will collide with Mothra, Rodan, and three-headed King Ghidorah as they vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Its cast includes Jackson, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kyle Chandler (Game Night), Ken Watanabe (Batman Begins) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).

Godzilla: King of Monsters opens March 22, 2019.