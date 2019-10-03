Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Director Reveals Gamechanging Cut Mothra Post-Credits Scene

Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty has revealed new information on the film’s deep-cut mythology, describing a deleted scene that would have changed the game. Dougherty sat down for an interview with ComicBookMovie.com, explaining how Mothra almost changed the movie altogether.

“Originally, we were going to have two post-credits scenes,” Dougherty said. “There’s the one we shot with Charles Dance buying King Ghidorah’s head but there’s a second one that we had written, boarded, and even had the locations scouted out and costumes ready to go.”

Dougherty gave some details on this mysterious missing post-credit scene, though he did not give everything away.

“It basically involved Zhang Ziyi’s character and it’s set in the aftermath of the film. She’s in Tokyo and goes into some sort of restaurant or bar and goes down a set of stairs and ends up in what looks like an ancient temple that is eerily similar to the one we saw at the beginning of the film in China,” he said.

“Then, she meets up with her identical twin sister and the twin sister is expressing her concerns about whether they should go through with this or not, that these girls are so young, and they’re not sure if they’re ready,” Dougherty went on. “Ziyi says, ‘So were we once’ and they emerge into this giant chamber where we reveal a second Mothra egg and in front of that are two little girls, maybe three or four years old, also identical twins and they’re singing the Mothra song to the egg to get it to hatch.”

Dougherty admitted the scene was near and dear to his heart, and he was sad that it did not make the cut. Still, the fact that he was still thinking about it long after the movie was out makes it all the more likely that some version of the scene will appear later in the franchise.

“I was heartbroken that we didn’t get to shoot that because it would have confirmed that she was playing the Mothra twins which is a deep cut reference from the original films,” he said.

Dougherty has previously spoken about his intent to give a nod to “Mothra’s twin fairies,” the priestesses of the giant moth in the old Toho movies.

“It was important to me to find ways to modernize the ideas that she has followers,” he told Screen Rant back in June. “Modernize the priestesses. [There] are still certain realms of believability to keep in take. You have to ease people into the more fantastical aspects.”

Dougherty even said that this idea was why he had wanted the Chen sisters to be twins, and why he had insisted on casting an Asian actress for the role.

Hopefully, this intent will play into future entries in the Godzilla franchise, including Godzilla vs. Kong, due out on March 13, 2020.