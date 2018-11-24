Godzilla: Monarch Breaks Silence With Ominous Updates

The mysterious, and fictional, organization Monarch has broken its silence since July 2018 with a series of cryptic messages on the organization’s Twitter account. What those updates, and the implications of them, mean exactly is unclear, but one thing’s for certain: something connected with Godzilla: King of the Monsters is on the way.

Starting this past Monday, November 19th, Monarch sent out a total of three tweets. While all of them are about the exact whereabouts of Godzilla, the first two are basically “Godzilla’s missing” and “Godzilla’s back on tracking.” The third, however, seems to imply that Godzilla or another monster was somehow connected to the disappearance of an incredibly small island off the coast of Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out all three tweets, embedded in chronological order from earliest to most recent, below:

[X] MONARCH ALERT: GODZILLA ONLINE. SPECIMEN IN THE SEA OF OKHOTSK. — [MONARCH] (@MonarchSciences) November 21, 2018

[X] MONARCH ALERT: Godzilla en route to missing landmass’s last known location. Monarch is deploying tactical response teams to further investigate this geological phenomenon. //t.co/6WmvKXDFmM — [MONARCH] (@MonarchSciences) November 22, 2018

What this all means is… unclear. The Sea of Okhotsk is a real place, of course, that’s a little north and west of Japan. It’s also basically where the little Japanese island disappeared. It’s improbable that the two are in any way connected — likely as not it’s just a happy coincidence that the marketing team behind Godzilla: King of the Monsters decided to use — but it does place Godzilla awful close to Japan.

That current positioning feeds well into the theory that a new trailer for the movie will drop at Tokyo Comic Con 2018 in early December. The film is set to host a “special stage” at the convention on December 1st, and that’d be a perfect time to debut something new.

What do you think of the updates from Monarch? Are they a sign of something new coming, or just continued hype generation? Let us know in the comments!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled to release on May 31, 2019. The synopsis for the film is included below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah,” the film’s synopsis reads. “When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”