First Look at Godzilla in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Debuts

After months of reports about the upcoming film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters has unveiled our first look of the beast in the midst of all its fire-spewing glory. Additionally, we’ve gotten our first look at two human actors, Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga, ahead of the film’s May 2019 release, thanks to Entertainment Weekly.

The 2014 Godzilla served as a reboot to the popular series which hadn’t seen a massive American blockbuster since the abysmal 1998 incarnation. The success of the film kicked off a shared universe of massive monster movies, which continues with King of Monsters and will also include Godzilla vs. Kong.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” director Michael Dougherty shared. “But there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

The second entry in this shared Monster-verse, Kong: Skull Island, teased at the beasts the franchise would incorporate, with King of the Monsters debuting legendary threats that fans of Godzilla will recognize.

“Rodan’s been kind of a sidekick character, but I’ve always had a soft spot for him” Dougherty pointed out. “In a lot of ways he’s more powerful than Godzilla. He’s like this winged A-bomb. I think we’ve done him justice.”

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to get a healthy dose of Kong and the inevitable battle royale, yet Dougherty claimed his film plants the seeds for the showdown.

“It’s not like we’re bending over backwards to introduce Kong, but there’s definitely some bread crumbs,” the director admitted.

Audiences are quite familiar with Godzilla’s destructive power, though this upcoming film, as evidenced in the new image, displays the famous atomic breath. As far as how the science behind the ability works, Dougherty teased that we’ll learn more when the time is right.

“Not without giving away too much,” he joked when asked to explain the ability. “But it takes place at a very key moment and it’s a sort of call to arms.”

In addition to Brown and Farmiga, the film also stars Kyle Chandler and sees the return of Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters in May of 2019.

