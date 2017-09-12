‘Godzilla v Kong’ Will Carry Over One Important Piece Of ‘Kong: Skull Island’

The Kong seen in Skull Island was anything but ordinary, and thankfully he won’t be losing what made him special when he faces down Godzilla.

Those who saw Skull Island witnessed a Kong unlike any other previous incarnation, something director Jordan Vogt-Roberts strived to keep intact throughout the film production process. It appears that Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard is taking steps to ensure that remains the case.

“Talking to Adam made me so happy because he, in particular, really understands the kind of anime, manga, mech sensibility that I was trying to bring to Kong,” Roberts told Collider. “He gets that and that was something that I fought so hard for and was so difficult to sort of realize to life through concept to execution with ILM [Industrial Light and Magic.] That’s one of the things I’m most proud of with him. I think he truly gets that and he truly wants to lean into this version of Kong that kind of was born from my crazy and stupid video game brain.”

While Wingard is keeping the Anime inspiration for the character, he still has plenty of room to make the characters his own.

“Yeah. He’s got plenty of freedom to sort of play around with how he wants and to play around with … I always joke that my Kong was kind of like a character in a Shane Black movie in the sense that he just gets beat the fuck up by the end of the movie,” Roberts said. “He’s just battered and scarred, and so he’s got that kind of reluctant protagonist vibe to him. I think Adam’s willing to take that anime thing and do what he needs to do as he squares off with Godzilla.”

Kong was a true character by the end of Skull Island, without as much as uttering one word. It seems fans are in store for much more of that in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong currently enjoys a 3.43 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings. Godzilla 2 hits theaters on March 22, 2018, while Godzilla vs Kong is slated for May 29, 2020.