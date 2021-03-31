Godzilla vs. Kong Gave Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison Hilarious Improv Opportunities

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard allowed his cast quite a bit of freedom in delivering their lines. In ComicBook.com's time on the film's set, Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, and Brian Tyree Henry were seen bantering in a fully built Ghidorah skull, sometimes making each other laugh during the takes, and laughing more between camera rolls. There was a ton of great chemistry in the characters tasked with bringing the human element to a film sold on two giant monsters going to battle with each other. As it turns out, there could probably be a blooper reel as long as the movie itself with all of the funny improv the cast put together.

I" know a lot that improv didn't make the movie," Brown tells ComicBook.com. She reprises her role from Godzilla: King of the Monsters for Godzilla vs. Kong, becoming the ring leader of a trio investigating the Apex Corporation. "I think a few of our scenes, Julian, we did a lot, didn't we?" Dennison, along for the interview of Zoom, nods in agreement.

"I feel like we filmed a lot but our improv was just, it's so natural," Brown recalls. "Like we were just throwing in stuff for Adam here and there I think he had so much to work with. Working with Julian and Brian was great and working with two great men who are very supportive and encouraged me, which was really nice. And they're also very funny. So, I just never had a dull moment. Yeah, I mean, I'm very strong-willed. And so that, I guess they all realized that when I would go on to start and be one day super moody and the next day, super happy. Julian, you know this." The two shared a laugh with Dennison agreeing.

In fact, the duo had such a strong bond on the set, they had developed an impressively long and detailed secret handshake. Dennison admits the fun greeting has slipped his mind but Brown remembers it almost beat for beat.

"I completely forgot about that," Dennison says. "Oh my gosh, did I? No, I didn't forget about the handshake! I guess when we can meet safely in real life I guess we'll have to, we'll have to do it. I totally remember." Brown proceeded to take the lead and show off the handshake over Zoom. Check it out below.

It's very on brand for the actress, whose character is reflective of her leader personality. "I just kind of took them and was like, 'Right, you're coming with me. Let's go on this adventure,'" Brown says.

Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 31.