Golden Globes 2021 Nominations: Complete List Revealed

One Wednesday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press announced the full lineup of nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes, setting out to honor the best in TV and film from last year. The nominee announcements began rolling out early in the morning, with both movie and TV fans following along to see if their favorite titles earned any nominations. Of course, there were plenty of things to celebrate with the announcements, but there were also some surprises and snubs that had everyone talking.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian earned a nomination for Best Drama Series, which is sure to excite all of the Star Wars faithful out there. Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous acting nomination for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and the new hit series Ted Lasso earned itself a couple of major nods. At the same time, I May Destroy You and Da 5 Bloods were completely left out of the nominations altogether.

As always, the Golden Globe nominations were strange and unexpected, and there will likely be plenty of things to talk about in the lead-up to the actual awards.

In the meantime, you can check out the full list of nominees below.