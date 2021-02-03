Golden Globes 2021 Nominations: Complete List Revealed
One Wednesday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press announced the full lineup of nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes, setting out to honor the best in TV and film from last year. The nominee announcements began rolling out early in the morning, with both movie and TV fans following along to see if their favorite titles earned any nominations. Of course, there were plenty of things to celebrate with the announcements, but there were also some surprises and snubs that had everyone talking.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian earned a nomination for Best Drama Series, which is sure to excite all of the Star Wars faithful out there. Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous acting nomination for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and the new hit series Ted Lasso earned itself a couple of major nods. At the same time, I May Destroy You and Da 5 Bloods were completely left out of the nominations altogether.
As always, the Golden Globe nominations were strange and unexpected, and there will likely be plenty of things to talk about in the lead-up to the actual awards.
In the meantime, you can check out the full list of nominees below.
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
John O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Pauslon, Ratched
Best Actress in a Television Series - Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Best Actor in a Television Series - Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
The Undoing
Small Axe
Unorthodox
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture Director
Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7
Best Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amana Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed" The United States vs. Billie Holiday
"Fight for You" Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank