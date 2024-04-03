Golden Globes Signs 5-Year Deal With CBS, Sets 2025 Ceremony Date

CBS will air the next Golden Globes ceremony in January.

The Golden Globe Awards and CBS have come to an agreement that will keep the awards show on the network for five years beginning in 2025. As part of the announcement, the two parties also shared the timing of the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and air on CBS, with streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. This marks the first big deal since the Globes were taken over by Golden Globes, LLC (part of Dick Clark Productions). Previously, the awards had been run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization whose controversies led to a large-scale boycott of the Globes in 2022.

Dick Clark Productions is in turn owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge. Penske-owned industry trade Deadline first reported the CBS deal. ComicBook.com is part of CBS parent company Paramount Global.

The 2024 Globes added two new categories -- an award for stand-up comedy, and one for "best cinematic and box office," basically a way to celebrate critically-acclaimed tentpole blockbusters without taking a nomination spot away from more traditional awards-season fare.

Deadline also gave a timetable of key events leading up to the 2025 awards show, including deadlines and submission information. You can see that below.

82st Annual Golden Globe Awards Timetable

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Submission website opens for 2025 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries

Monday, November 4, 2024

The deadline for Motion Picture and Television submissions is Monday, November 4, 2024. Entries for the official Golden Globe Award Submissions must be completed online at https://goldenglobes.dmds.com/en. The website will open on August 1, 2024.

Monday, November 18, 2024

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be sent to all voters

Sunday, November 24, 2024

Final screening date for Television

Monday, November 25, 2024 by 5:00 p.m. PST

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by 5:00 p.m. PST

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be sent to all voters

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Final screening date for Motion Pictures and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 by 5:00 p.m. PST

Deadline for the receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by 5:00 p.m. PST

Monday, December 9, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. PST

Announcement of nominations for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Friday, December 13, 2024

Final ballots sent to all voters

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 by 5:00 p.m. PST

Deadline for the receipt of final ballots by 5:00 p.m. PST

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. PST

Presentation of the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards