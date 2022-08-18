Good Burger 2: Kenan Thompson Teases Work on Sequel with Kel Mitchell

Kenan Thompson is working on serving up Good Burger 2. The long-running Saturday Night Live cast member, who starred with Kel Mitchell in the 1997 Nickelodeon movie based on their hit All That sketch, says a Good Burger sequel could happen after 25 years. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Thompson teased a follow-up to the cult comedy that featured the Kenan & Kel co-stars as burger-flipping fast food workers who asked: "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?"

"I would like it to," Thompson told Fallon when asked if a recent Instagram post celebrating the 25th anniversary of Good Burger meant a sequel is in the works. "We are working harder on it than ever, so it's about meeting the numbers, letting them numbers match up. 'Cause I need them numbers."

In July, the SNL star wrote on Instagram: "I love this movie and everyone who worked on it!! So proud to be a part of something so many generations of people have come to love as well!!!"

Thompson added: "'Sup wit that Part 2?!"

Directed by All That and Kenan & Kel executive producer Brian Robbins — now the President & Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon — Good Burger featured a cast that included Abe Vigoda, Shar Jackson, comedian Sinbad, and Jan Schweiterman as the owner of a rival burger chain. Thompson played high-school student Dexter Reed, who winds up working with Mitchell's "dude"-dropping cashier Ed.

Asked where Ed and Dexter might be 25 years later, Thompson told Fallon, "I feel like Ed should have, like, a million kids. And then Dexter is coming out of jail for something that [Ed] put [him] in jail for."

After Thompson and Mitchell reprised their All That/Good Burger roles on a 2018 episode of Wild 'N Out, reuniting again for a sketch on a 2020 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Mitchell confirmed that the creators of the first movie "did meet up to talk about some ideas for Good Burger 2."

"So we're still trying to flesh it out, we're trying to put it together," Mitchell told PEOPLE in 2020. "We want it to be just as fun for everyone as it was the first time around, and then also cater to a new generation as well as the old generation. It's just been kind of that task, to make sure we do that well. But it's still in the talks."

1997's Good Burger is streaming on STARZ and is available to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, and Vudu.