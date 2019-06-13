Nickelodeon Launching a Pop-Up Good Burger Restaurant Ahead of the All That Reboot Premiere

With All That coming back to Nickelodeon soon and the Good Burger sketches that became the most famous part of the series apparently set to return as well, it can hardly be considered a surprise that Nick is setting up some pop-up Good Burger locations to acknowledge the event. The Good Burger sketches became so popular that they spun out into a 1997 feature film. While it may not hold the same special spot in the collective pop culture heart as Saturday Night Live spinoffs like The Blues Brothers, it certainly as its audience. A few years ago, the customized 1975 Pacer from the movie — which had a giant hamburger built onto its hood and other decorations — was sold for thousands of dollars on Facebook Marketplace.

Even before All That was slated to return, the Good Burger concept was one that had not completely gone away. In 2017, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited for a Good Burger sketch on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The Good Burger Pop-Up will open up for a limited time in West Hollywood starting on July 10, but given the proximity to Comic Con (which runs July 18-21 in San Diego), it would be difficult to imagine that there won’t be a “franchise” there, too. Fans who want to check out the restaurant, get some good food and take some photos can register at goodburgerpopup.com starting June 17.

It seems there is a lot of upside to the upcoming All That reboot, with Thompson, who has been a Saturday Night Livecast member since 2003, is returning to his roots by executive producing the project. According to Variety, the reboot will have an all new cast, but will have “callbacks” to the original — and Good Burger will almost certainly be a part of it. Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon and co-creator/executive producer of the original series, is excited about the potential careers another All That could launch.

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars,” he shared. “We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of All That to the world.” He suggested the program would be “a sort of mash-up of some of the old sketches and a lot of new sketches.”

If you’re a big fan of Thompson on SNL, have no fear, because the comedic actor does not have plans to leave the show, which he has been a part of since 2003. While he knows his “time is limited” at SNL, you can expect to see him for at least another season.

Thompson also plans on being heavily involved with the new All That. “If I’m not at the table read, I’ll be on the phone during the table read,’ he said.

“I think it should be a staple show for Nickelodeon,” Thompson added.

