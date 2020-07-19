All That's Kel Mitchell Revives Good Burger for Jimmy Kimmel Live Sketch

✖

All That star Ken Mitchell put on his Good Burger uniform for a Jimmy Kimmel Live! sketch this weekend. The 41-year-old actor looks like he’s going to be doing some door-to-door delivery from the infamous 90s restaurant in pictures from Just Jared. Ed has endured as a millennial favorite even now. With All That rebooted on Nickelodeon and Mitchell playing a huge role alongside his friend Kenan Thompson, things are decidedly brighter for the comedian these days. While the SNL head man was over in New York City crushing it as a cast member, Mitchell fell out of the public eye for a while. But, now with All That back on the air, a new generation of kids has had the chance to see his work. His own children can laugh at the Good Burger characters or Repairman among other classics.

A lot of millennial viewers were skeptical when Nickelodeon announced that they were bringing back the youth-focused sketch comedy show. But, the premiere worked in as many old faces as possible and has proven to be a hit with the new generation of Nick viewers. The young performers say that Mitchell has always made them feel empowered on set, even when things aren’t going great.

“Just getting to work with them is such an honor. They constantly are making sure we’re comfortable with everything and making sure we understand everything. They’re just like our big brothers and sisters and second parents,” Gabrielle Green told Hollywood Life last year. “It’s so amazing. Getting to go to work every day, you can’t be sad with Kel Mitchell in the room because he’s always like, “Hey guys, what’s up?” So if you’re having a bad day, Kel’s the guy to call for sure. He’s always giving us advice and always reminding us that this show is not what makes you special. You were born special.”

Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins was a co-creator and producer of the original All That. He hoped that the relaunch of the sketch show will bring the next batch of Nickelodeon stars to light. Maybe, All That can become the networks top show again in the 2020s.

“We think there’s a great opportunity to find the next pool of stars,” Robbins explained. “We want to bring the show back in a real fun way. This summer, we are going to bring back a lot of the original cast and the cast through the years, and let them introduce the new cast of ‘All That’ to the world.” He suggested the program would be “a sort of mash-up of some of the old sketches and a lot of new sketches.”

