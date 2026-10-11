Goosebumps Creator’s Adult Horror Series Gets 2027 Adaptation at the Best Possible Streamer

It looks like Tubi is officially the haunted house that current and future R.L. Stine adaptations will be calling home. With two Goosebumps titles already under its belt, the streaming platform is ready to add a third to its ever-growing collection. And Tubi isn’t pulling any punches in the process, bringing back fan-favorite Pumpkinhead writer and director Jem Garrard to bring the screenplay to life. Trevor Calverley (Slay, Leprechaun Returns) is also officially attached.

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The Babysitter novels, published from 1989 to 1995, span four books and were pivotal in cementing Stine as the paramount voice in YA horror. The books center on Jenny, the titular babysitter, who, in the first novel, takes a job despite rumors of a dangerous prowler attacking teenage girls in her town. Soon, threatening phone calls terrorize Jenny, and a dangerous fugitive appears in town, leaving the 16-year-old babysitter suspicious of everyone around her as the threat seems to close in on her. This latest collaboration announcement comes the same weekend as the Pumpkinhead sequel debuts on Tubi, further cementing it as the home for R.L. Stine content.

There’s More R.L. Stine on the Way from Tubi

If you thought Pumpkinhead 1 and 2 and The Babysitter were all the R.L. Stine content Tubi planned on bringing to the small screen, you’d be mistaken. The streamer also plans to release Afraid of Clowns as its fourth installment in the ongoing partnership in 2027, the same year we’ll get The Babysitter. This latest collaboration between Tubi and Stine follows last year’s Pumpkinhead and the sequel that premiered on the streaming platform this weekend. In Afraid of Clowns, Stine’s 1999 short story, a carnival troupe arrives in the town of Redhaven (where Pumpkinhead is also set). The main character, Frankie, grows suspicious of the carnival’s ringmaster, Rollo, and his band of carnies as their appearance seems connected to a child who went missing a few years earlier. Frankie becomes convinced that her little brother is next, and seeks to get her friends to agree to help before Rollo and the clowns disappear for good—her little brother along with them.

On working with Stine, Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer of Tubi, said, “R.L. Stine has an incredible ability to tell stories that are scary, fun, and endlessly entertaining, and that combination continues to connect with Tubi viewers. With The Babysitter, one of R.L. Stine’s most iconic novels, we’re delivering a fresh, fun thrill ride for longtime fans and a whole new generation.” It also marks the first Stine work outside the Nightmare Hour or Haunting Hour anthologies to be adapted.

With four Babysitter novels out there, it seems that fans of the series will likely be in luck in seeing each of these titles eventually be adapted into a live-action movie as Tubi continues to build its R.L. Stine collection.