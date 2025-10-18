One of R.L. Stine’s Best Horror Stories Is Now a Movie (And It’s Streaming Free)

With the popularity of titles like Goosebumps and Fear Street, it was only a matter of time before more of author R.L. Stine‘s beloved horror stories started getting adapted for film and television. Fortunately, fans of Stine’s hoping to get into the Halloween spirit don’t have to wait any longer to see one of this most chilling tales brought to life. Friday marked the debut of a brand new R.L. Stine adaptation, and it was released as an exclusive on the Tubi streaming service, meaning that it’s free for everyone to watch.

Friday saw Tubi release the new teen horror film R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead, which is based on his short story The Haunting Hour. Like many other Stine adaptations, Pumpkinhead (not to be confused with the 1988 movie of the same name) follows a young group of characters and is accessible for a wide age range.

R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead tells the story of a young man named Sam, who finds himself struggling after moving to a new town. Things get worse when his brother disappears and Sam has to stop a terrifying harvest curse.

The film stars Adeline Lo, Kevin McNulty, Bob Frazer, Matty Finochio, and Seth Isaac Johnson. It’s written and directed by Jem Garrard, who is best known for helming Tubi’s 2024 film Slay, as well as episodes of Charmed, Virgin River, and Wynonna Earp. Executive producers include Garrard, James Mattagne, Joan Waricha, Harvey Kahn, Yvonne Bernard, Dan Bernard, Allen Lewis, and Rama Diallo.

As Halloween season rounds into its home stretch, Pumpkinhead joins the list of movies that younger horror fans can check out to get into the excitement of the holiday. Unlike many of those other titles, though, this movie is totally free to watch, giving it a little leg up on the competition.

Pumpkinhead arrived on Tubi this week and joined what was already a stout horror lineup on the streaming service. The start of October saw Tubi add a horde of scary movies, including An American Werewolf in London, Saw, The Ring, and Jennifer's Body.

