The Grand Theft Auto video game franchise leaping to film or television is actually far more likely than gamers may have once thought. Despite the extensive debut owed by the crime-focused series to movies and TV shows (like Scarface with the original Vice City or Boyz n the Hood with San Andreas), there’s always been a bit of a hope that the distinct flavor that Grand Theft Auto has brought to video games could flip around once again and head to the big screen, especially as adaptations have gotten more nuanced and successful in recent years. So what would it take?

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Speaking in a new interview on The David Rubenstein Show, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick (the parent company for Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar) opened up about the potential for a Grand Theft Auto movie or show, and revealed they’re open to the idea. “We would make a movie or television show based on our intellectual property if our creative teams were passionate about it,” Zelnick said. “If they thought they would somehow engage and delight our consumers. It’s a high bar to do that, and of course, there’s always a risk of failure. So we don’t rule it out, but we’re very, very selective.”

Grand Theft Auto Movie Not Ruled Out By Take-Two CEO

Given the influence of crime fiction on Grand Theft Auto as a franchise, it’s easy to see why there would be interest in bringing it to life in another medium. The trouble, of course, is the exact problem that many other video game adaptations have faced, which is that movies are not an interactive experience, and the idea of player choice and freedom is one of the bedrocks of Grand Theft Auto entirely. By taking the controller out of a player’s hands and giving them an experience that is already sorted out before they sit down, some of the magic is lost, and Zelnick seems to know that.

“We’re very careful about line extensions because this is a creative company and our goal is to make the best entertainment on earth – entertainment we’re always proud of,” he added.

Case in point for this is something Take-Two should know well: the Borderlands movie. Despite being based on a beloved franchise from Gearbox, the film earned a disastrous $30 million at the box office on a $120 million budget; the director didn’t even finish the movie’s reshoots, and it earned a paltry 10% on Rotten Tomatoes. Knowing that film happened just two years ago, one might think it would make the Take-Two CEO a little more guarded about video game movies, especially one based on their biggest property ever. That said, he still seems open to it, especially since it sold games.

Recent years have proven that the stigma of a video game movie has largely evaporated, though, with the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog, The Last of Us, Fallout, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Minecraft becoming either box office sensations or critical darlings. Grand Theft Auto VI is about to stake its claim as one of the biggest entertainment releases of all time, though, so what’s the value of a movie’s box office worth when you’re about to make that kind of cash?