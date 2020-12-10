Green Hornet and Kato Movie Taps Jurassic Park Writer

✖

A new Green Hornet movie was announced earlier this year, with Green Hornet and Kato enlisting writer David Koepp, who previously wrote Jurassic Park and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. This news will surely excite fans of the characters, as it marks the first major update on the project since it was initially revealed this past April. The Green Hornet debuted as a radio serial back in the 1930s, with the characters earning a TV series in the '60s in which Bruce Lee famously played Kato. In 2011, amid the major resurgence of comic book movies, Seth Rogen and Jay Chou starred in a cinematic adaptation of the characters, though it fell short of both critical and financial expectations.

The Green Hornet is the alter ego of Britt Reid, a newspaper publisher, who fights crime with Kato as the pair cruise the town in their "Black Beauty," a tricked-out car. In addition to this new movie, Kevin Smith is also developing a Green Hornet animated series.

“The Green Hornet is one of the most iconic and beloved superhero tales ever created, and it has entertained generations of fans in every form of storytelling," president of Universal Pictures Peter Cramer shared in a statement when the project was announced. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Bradley, and the entire Amasia team to launch an exciting new cinematic world for Britt Reid, Kato, and the Black Beauty, and we can’t wait to share it with global audiences soon.”

“Universal will be a great home for our new Green Hornet and Kato," former Marvel Studios president and Green Hornet and Kato producer Michael Helfant added. "The team at Universal share our passion & enthusiasm for the property and will devote the resources to launch a truly global franchise. And, it’s very cool that Universal was the original distributor of the 1940’s movie serials. Our goal is to make a film that existing fans will love, and new fans will love to discover. With Universal, it feels like we are merging the past and the future, creating a contemporary version of the franchise that is fresh and exciting while respecting its long legacy and history. I can’t wait!”

Between the inherent potential of the characters and Koepp's impressive credits, this new project could be the opportunity to revive the Green Hornet for an all-new generation.

Stay tuned for details on Green Hornet and Kato.

