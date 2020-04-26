Ryan Reynolds Won't Even Recommend Fans a .99 Cent Rental of Green Lantern

✖

If you're looking for something to watch, you might not spend the dollar on Green Lantern — you know, according to Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds. Saturday afternoon, the fan-favorite actor was asked on Twitter whether or not people should rent the flick on Apple TV, which is having a killer deal on the widely panned DC Comics film. Reynolds had a stern warning for those looking to spend their hard-earned money: don't.

"Walk away," the star tweeted to the inquiring fan, with no cares in the world.

Walk away. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 25, 2020

Reynolds has been known to throw shade at the movie he starred in back in 2011, at a time some might considered to be before mega-stardom came his way. Between working in more than enough jokes through his work on the Deadpool movies or continually poking fun at the property through a handful of jokes on social media over the years.

Even on the press tour for Deadpool 2 — which took place years after the release of Green Lantern — fans still wondered if the actor disliked the space-faring flick more than his panned role in X-Men: Origins. "Both have been an endless spring of jokes for Deadpool," joked Reynolds. "Both were amazing experiences to work on, and I loved working on them."

"As an actor you are blessed to be in that position to shoot any movie that size, so I appreciate the chance.... but both were really, really pretty bad."

Green Lantern was panned by critics and fans alike. The movie has a 26-percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with just 63 (out of 242) critics saying they liked the movie more than they disliked. Despite the Audience Score on the site typically being much higher than the critic's score, that's not the case here — even the audience gives Green Lantern just a 45-percent rating.

Green Lantern is now available on Apple TV for 99 cents, even though Reynolds recommend you don't rent it.

What other DC cosmic characters do you want to see in live-action? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

