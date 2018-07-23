Ryan Reynolds Reveals if He Hates ‘Green Lantern’ or ‘X-Men Origins’ More

Cast and crew members for Deadpool 2 swarmed San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H earlier tonight to show some extended footage in hopes of drumming up a little interest for the home media release of the Deadpool sequel.

When the time came for fans to asks questions to the panel of guests, one fan in particular asked a question most of us have probably thought about from time to time. Director at Deadpool 2 lead Ryan Reynolds, the fan asked which property the fan-favorite actor hated being in more: Green Lantern (2011) or X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

Needless to say, Reynolds’ response was pretty diplomatic.

“Both have been an endless spring of jokes for Deadpool,” joked Reynolds. “Both were amazing experiences to work on, and I loved working on them.”

“As an actor you are blessed to be in that position to shoot any movie that size, so I appreciate the chance…. but both were really, really pretty bad.”

Reynolds has one thing right, both movies are widely regarded as some of the worst offerings the superhero genre has put forth so far. X-Men Origins: Wolverine finished it’s run with a 37% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes while Warner Brothers’ Green Lantern recorded a paltry 27%.

Fox’s X-Men Origins was the more successful of the two at the box office, making $373 million worldwide on a reported $150 million budget. Green Lantern wasn’t nearly as lucky, kicking and scratching its way to barely cover it’s budget. With a budget of $200 million, Green Lantern barely broke even, recording just under $220 at the worldwide box office.

As far as the future of Reynolds much more successful Deadpool franchise goes, the future is quite in limbo. There’s the Fox/Disney deal currently being sorted out and according to Reynolds, he’s not too sure Deadpool 3 would get made either way.

“For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3,” Reynolds shared with Starnews Korea. “I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team so to speak.”

“Well, there is talk about an X-Force film which isn’t really a Deadpool film — but it’s sort of a group effort. But, for Deadpool 3, we’ll see,” the actor admitted to Variety. “I don’t know. At this point, I don’t even want to think about it. Down the road, I’m sure we will figure it out.”

Deadpool 2 was almost as successful as the original film at the box office after its May release, reeling in $729.6 million worldwide. It had the second-highest opening for a R-rated movie with $125.5 million, just $6.9 million shy of the first film’s debut.

Deadpool 2 will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.