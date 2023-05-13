Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Already Passes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Total

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on a tear at the box office, and will soon pass the global haul of its predecessor. It's expected Vol. 3 will soon pass the total Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made at the global box office, a sum that fizzled out at $475.5 million.

Through Friday night, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had earned just over $400 million worldwide, and given the legs it's already shown in its first two weekends in theaters, it's very likely the film will best Quantumania's total box office haul in two weeks or less.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 in the works?

Given the early success Vol. 3 has found at the box office, it's all but guaranteed Marvel Studios will choose to continue releasing films in the franchise. That said, the franchise will be without its creator in director James Gunn, who has since left the House of Ideas to serve as the creative head of DC Studios.

If the cosmic franchise continues, Gunn's brother Sean—the actor behind Kraglin—has said he'd most certainly be willing to return even if his brother weren't directing the project.

"I never close any doors as an actor. In my career, I'm always open to what might happen next. I don't think about doing a Guardians project with a different director, but I don't anticipate that my brother's going to be directing any more Guardians movies," Sean told us earlier this month. "He certainly wouldn't in the near future. I think we'd have to be old men. If more projects rise up, I would certainly be open to seeing what they are and taking a look and seeing how it goes."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.