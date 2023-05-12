Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4? Sean Gunn Responds to Possibility of Continuing Franchise Without James Gunn (Exclusive)

Peter Quill and company have embarked on their final tour. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 represented the final chapter in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, a franchise that began in 2014 and established itself as a crucial piece to the Infinity Saga puzzle. While a number of the Guardians' stories are just beginning, Vol. 3 cemented itself as the end of James Gunn's three-film story for the core team. James now takes his talents to DC Studios, as his career's next decade is packed with comic book project commitments on the blue brand. The acclaimed director will be bringing some familiar Marvel faces with him, as talent like Black Widow's David Harbour, Captain America: Civil War's Frank Grillo, and Guardians of the Galaxy's Sean Gunn will lend their voices to the upcoming Creature Commandos series.

That's not to say that those aforementioned stars are done with the MCU. Harbour is already confirmed to reprise his role as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts while Sean's Kraglin and Rocket Raccoon are in leadership positions on the new Guardians roster.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Sean acknowledged that he's open to doing more work with Marvel Studios but admitted he doesn't imagine a Guardians of the Galaxy without his brother at the helm.

"I never close any doors as an actor. In my career, I'm always open to what might happen next. I don't think about doing a Guardians project with a different director, but I don't anticipate that my brother's going to be directing any more Guardians movies," Sean said. "He certainly wouldn't in the near future. I think we'd have to be old men. If more projects rise up, I would certainly be open to seeing what they are and taking a look and seeing how it goes."

James is part of a small directorial club to helm all three movies in an MCU trilogy, joining Spider-Man's Jon Watts and Ant-Man's Peyton Reed. While The Russo Brothers and Taika Waititi directed his characters in non-Guardians movies, James has always been the core creative mastermind behind the team.

If a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 were to come one day, Sean hopes it is executed in a new way rather than an attempt to emulate James's style.

"It's like comic books. You can have a great comic book series for a group of characters and then it ends, and that doesn't mean you throw those characters away. You can have another series that's just as interesting, but it's not going to be just as interesting if they're trying to copy the previous series, right?" Sean continued. "There's always a fluidity to storytelling that I'm open to. Like I said, when James calls, I pick up the phone. Well, the same is true for Kevin and Lou. So if Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito, if they're working on something and they're interested in working together, well, let's talk about it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters.